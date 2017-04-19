PRAGUE, April 19 Czech utility CEZ
aims to sell all of its Bulgarian assets and has received
expressions of interest mainly from investors in the Balkan
country, a company official said on Wednesday.
In January CEZ said it was testing market interest for its
Bulgarian operations, including an electricity distributor that
provides power to more than 2 million clients in western
Bulgaria.
Bulgaria's Socialist party had said it would look at options
for the country if it won last month's election, but the party
failed to gain power and is not part of coalition talks now
under way.
Though CEZ board member Pavel Cyrani said on Wednesday that
Bulgarian investors had shown interest in its Bulgarian assets,
which also include a coal-fired power plant in Varna, two
renewable energy plants and an electricity trader, he said that
no talks had begun with the country's new government and no sale
timetable had been set.
CEZ acquired 67 percent stake in the power distributor in
western Bulgaria in 2004 after placing the highest bid of 281.5
million euros ($303.65 million) in a privatisation tender.
