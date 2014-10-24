* Would not bid against Slovak government

* CEO says no other big acquisitions seen, smaller deals possible

* Says guidance still valid, to book Albania windfall in Q4

* No change on dividend policy to be announced this year

PRAGUE, Oct 24 Risks associated with Slovenske Elektrarne's nuclear projects will need to be resolved before Czech CEZ is ready to bid for the Slovak utility, CEZ's chief executive told Reuters.

The Czech utility, which is 70 percent state-owned and has a market capitalisation of $14.4 billion, is seen as a leading contender to purchase a 66 percent stake in Slovenske Elektrarne being sold by Italy's Enel.

But CEO Daniel Benes said uncertainties over the delayed and increasingly costly Mochovce nuclear project in Slovakia might thwart a sale to any bidder unless Enel and the Slovak state, which holds 34 percent of the company, deal with those risks.

"There are a few nice things there. But there are also a few things that make you not want to go in at all," Benes said in an interview late on Thursday. "It can happen that you find out you have nothing to offer."

"I don't think it is quite likely that CEZ would submit a bid for the 66 percent stake in Slovenske Elektrarne ... and take over Enel's role without any additional solution of those risks. It is unlikely CEZ would do that."

Benes said no other big acquisitions were on the horizon but that CEZ was eying smaller deals in the region. The firm also continues to prepare for the future expansion of its Czech nuclear capacity despite cancelling a multibillion-dollar tender for new reactors this year.

Benes said the company's forecast for net profit to drop a fifth straight year was unchanged, although CEZ was working on a new strategy to arrest a drop in profits and secure dividends.

European energy firms have been hit by a drop in wholesale power prices distorted by subsidised renewable resources.

To cut debt, Enel is offering stakes in Spanish Endesa and Romanian distribution and generation assets and has asked for bids for Slovenske by the end of November. Benes said there was a chance Enel would stay in Slovakia, given the complexity of the construction of the two 471 MW units at Mochovce.

"We need to wait for the Slovak state and for how Enel will manage to sell other assets," Benes said.

Benes said CEZ would not bid against the Slovak state for Enel's stake. Slovak Economy Minister Pavol Pavlis told Reuters last week he was in favour of buying at least some of the stake, but that the government had not made any decision.

Pavlis also said the government was not planning to offer guarantees against the Mochovce risk at present.

The Mochovce budget has risen to 3.8 billion euros from 2.8 billion and the state is in talks with Enel on another increase.

Shares in CEZ, one of the 10 biggest European power firms, have gained 17 percent in the past 12 months, compared to a 20 percent rise in the STOXX Europe 600 Utilities index.

NUCLEAR FUTURE

Benes said he believed that nuclear energy would be the most cost-effective after 2030 and that CEZ was interested in building new units at home, in addition to the six reactors it already runs. Preparations should start soon given nuclear projects need about 15 years to complete.

CEZ scrapped a plan for new units at the Temelin plant in April after the government rejected a scheme securing returns.

But the government is finalising a new energy strategy that should make it viable for investors to build nuclear capacity. Several options are on the table, including a state entity taking the lead, or builders taking equity in the new plants.

Benes said CEZ would not, contrary to a previous outline, announce any review of its dividend policy before the end of the year although it might raise its payout range of 50-60 percent of adjusted net profit before its 2015 annual general meeting.

He said whatever policy decision is made by shareholders should remain in place for several years.

CEZ is forecasting adjusted net profit, stripping out impairments and extraordinary items, of 29.0 billion crowns ($1.32 billion) in 2014, down from 38.2 billion last year.

Benes said CEZ would book in the fourth quarter all of a 100 million euro gain from a settlement with Albania over past investments, agreed in June and effective this month.

A delay in the opening of the 660 MW Ledvice coal-fired plant until the second quarter of 2015 will affect financials next year, he said.

