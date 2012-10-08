PRAGUE Oct 8 Czech electricity producer CEZ
said on Monday a market-test procedure to evaluate
its settlement offer to end an EU investigation showed no need
for material changes in the plan.
CEZ has offered to sell some 800 megawatt worth of capacity
to settle the investigation into whether it created barriers to
entry into the energy market.
"The comments received by the European Commission from
various corporations as part of its market test, which we have
available now, will not affect our commitments we have proposed
and presented to the European Commission," Sales Director Alan
Svoboda said in a statement.
CEZ said it expected the Commission to make a decision in
the case in late November.
(Reporting by Jan Lopatka)