PRAGUE, Sept 4 Mining group Czech Coal has
offered 14 billion to 16 billion crowns ($813 million) to buy
Czech power group CEZ's Pocerady power plant and 10
billion for its Chvaletice plant, newspaper Mlada Fronta Dnes
reported on Tuesday.
CEZ has put the two coal-burning plants up for sale as part
of a plan to meet EU regulatory demands and possibly end a long
dispute with a supplier over coal prices. It is also offering
three other plants for sale.
Czech Coal is one of two bidders for the 1,000 megawatt
Pocerady plant and the 800 MW Chvaletice plant. Czech energy
company EPH is also a bidder.
Spokesmen for Czech Coal and CEZ both declined to comment on
the report.
Czech Coal, a closely-held owner of mines that supply
Pocerady and Chvaletice, has long been locked in price disputes
with CEZ, and has also filed competition complaints against CEZ
with the European Commission.
A sale of Pocerady, dependent on Czech Coal lignite, could
help settle the disputes.
CEZ said on Friday it expected bids in September and October
and would decide by year-end which plants to sell. It is also
offering its Tisova coal-fired plant together with the Melnik 3
station, and the hard coal-burning Detmarovice plant.
($1 = 19.6912 Czech crowns)
