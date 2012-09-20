PRAGUE, Sept 20 Czech power company CEZ may be forced to sell more power plants than it expected after the European Commission rules on a disposal plan designed to appease regulators' concerns, a Czech newspaper reported on Thursday.

CEZ, central Europe's biggest listed company with a market capitalisation of $20.7 billion, said in June it planned to sell one or two coal-burning power plants to end an investigation by the Commission into suspected anti-competitive behaviour.

The Commission said then that the sale proposal appeared to address its concerns, but it would seek views from rivals and customers before making a final decision.

Czech newspaper Hospodarske Noviny reported on Thursday that 15 European energy companies had commented on the CEZ plan, and cited a participant in the investigation as saying the results would not be "too favourable" to CEZ.

CEZ spokeswoman Barbora Pulpanova said the company had not received any indications on the results and expected a ruling towards the end of November or early December.

"The Commission is performing a standard probe," she said, adding parts of the newspaper report were speculation.

A local spokeswoman for the Commission was not available. Hospodarske Noviny quoted spokeswoman Zuzana Pavlickova as saying results of the market testing were still being analysed.

CEZ is offering for sale plants including its 1,000 megawatt (Mw) Pocerady plant, one of its most profitable, and the 800 Mw Chvaletice station. It is also offering its Tisova plant together with the Melnik 3 station, and the hard coal-burning Detmarovice plant. (Reporting by Robert Mueller; Editing by David Holmes)