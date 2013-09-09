PRAGUE, Sept 9 Czech electricity company CEZ will probably need to revise its dividend policy if it goes ahead with the multi-billion dollar expansion of the Temelin nuclear power plant, a board member was quoted as saying on Monday.

"(CEZ) will mostly likely have to revise its dividend policy," Pavel Cyrani was quoted as saying in an interview with weekly magazine Tyden.

CEZ has a policy of paying out 50-60 percent of net profit.