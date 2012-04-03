PRAGUE, April 3 Czech power group CEZ will propose to pay a 45 crowns per share dividend from 2011 profit at a shareholders meeting set for June 26, it said on its web site Tuesday.

Last year, CEZ paid 50 crowns per share.

The overall dividend should amount to 24.2 billion crowns ($1.30 billion), of which the government, which holds a 70 percent stake in the power group, will get 16.9 billion crowns.

The dividend payout for 2011 is 59.4 percent of consolidated net profit, on the high end of its policy range. ($1 = 18.5982 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet)