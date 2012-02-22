PRAGUE Feb 22 Unit 3 at CEZ's Dukovany nuclear power plant is back to 43 percent of output as it restarts following a refuelling operation, the Czech utility said on Wednesday.

Unit 3 went back on line on Tuesday evening after the month-long process. Among the other three units at the power plant, unit 1 was operating at full capacity, unit two was at 94.2 percent and unit 4 was at 87.3 percent, CEZ said.

CEZ plans to take Dukovany's second block offline on Feb. 26 for a planned refuelling. (Reporting by Michael Winfrey)