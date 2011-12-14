GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks bounce after tech selloff; U.S. bond yields rise
* European shares rebound from seven-week lows (Update prices, adds quote and oil settlements)
PRAGUE Dec 14 Czech power group CEZ said on Wednesday unit 4 at its Dukovany nuclear power plant was in startup mode after a planned refuelling.
A spokesman said the unit would be re-connected to the grid on Thursday or Friday.
The company took the 500-megawatt unit offline at the end of November. (Reporting by Roman Gazdik; Editing by Alison Birrane)
* European shares rebound from seven-week lows (Update prices, adds quote and oil settlements)
RIO DE JANEIRO, June 13 A judge in Brazil has ordered a corruption investigation against Aldemir Bendine, the former head of state-run oil company Petrobras, according to a court document released Tuesday.