PRAGUE Jan 2 Czech utility CEZ on Monday announced planned shutdowns in 2012 for the four reactors at its Dukovany nuclear power plant, with outages set for January, February, October and November.

The 498-MW unit 3 will go offline on Jan. 21 for one month followed by the 456-MW unit 2 on Feb. 26 for 85 days, a CEZ spokesman said.

The 456-MW unit 1 is scheduled for a 33-day refuelling starting on Oct. 7 and the 498-MW unit four on Nov. 18 for 33 days, the spokesman added.

Earlier on Monday, CEZ set dates in May and July for planned shutdowns of its two 1013-MW reactors at the Temelin nuclear power plant in 2012 for refueling. (Reporting by Michael Kahn; editing by Jason Hovet)