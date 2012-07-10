BRUSSELS, July 10 The European Commission has
asked competitors and customers of Czech electricity producer
CEZ to comment on the group's proposed power plant
sale in order to assess whether it would resolve competition
concerns.
The Commission, which acts as the European Union's
competition watchdog, is investigating whether CEZ, the largest
listed group in central Europe, has abused its dominant position
and reserved grid capacity to prevent competitors from entering
the market.
In June, CEZ offered to sell one or two coal-burning power
plants in order to end the investigation.
"If the market test confirms that the proposed commitments
remedy the competition concerns, the Commission may make them
legally binding on CEZ," the commission said in a statement on
Tuesday.
(Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek)