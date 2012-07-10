BRUSSELS, July 10 The European Commission has asked competitors and customers of Czech electricity producer CEZ to comment on the group's proposed power plant sale in order to assess whether it would resolve competition concerns.

The Commission, which acts as the European Union's competition watchdog, is investigating whether CEZ, the largest listed group in central Europe, has abused its dominant position and reserved grid capacity to prevent competitors from entering the market.

In June, CEZ offered to sell one or two coal-burning power plants in order to end the investigation.

"If the market test confirms that the proposed commitments remedy the competition concerns, the Commission may make them legally binding on CEZ," the commission said in a statement on Tuesday. (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek)