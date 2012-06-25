PRAGUE, June 25 Czech electricity producer CEZ is working on a potential deal with the European Commission under which the firm would sell part of its power generation capacity to end a competition investigation, a Czech daily reported.

Mlada fronta Dnes said on Saturday CEZ's supervisory board would soon debate a proposal under which CEZ would offer to sell about 800 megawatts of capacity to end a probe that has lasted since a raid in 2009.

The investigation has lately focused on suspicion that CEZ hoarded capacity in the transmission grid to hinder a competitor, Czech Coal, from building its own power plants.

CEZ spokesman Ladislav Kriz declined to comment on the report. The company has denied any wrongdoing.

The paper said the offer may cover a plan already announced by CEZ, which is to offer two plants, Pocerady and Chvaletice, for potential sale.

The main potential buyer has been seen as Czech Coal, which supplies lignite to the two plants and has been locked in conflict with CEZ over future prices for its supplies once a standing contract expires at the end of this year.

Mlada fronta Dnes said other potential plants for sale could be Tisova and Melnik III, or possibly the hard coal-burning Detmarovice plant supplied by miner New World Resources . (Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Mark Potter)