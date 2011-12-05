PRAGUE Dec 5 Czech power group CEZ wants to double its savings programme to around 60 billion crowns ($3.2 billion) in coming years, to free up money for investment.

"Even within the continuing financial crisis, interesting financial opportunities are appearing, and it would be a pity if we did not take advantage of them," strategy director Pavel Cyrani was quoted as saying in a company newsletter.

CEZ launched New Vision in September 2010, aiming for operational savings of more than 30 billion crowns by 2015.

Cyrani said the company would now look for an additional 30 billion in savings, speaking in an interview in the newsletter.

CEZ has said it expected 2011 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to fall 5 percent to 84.8 billion crowns.

While the majority state-owned utility scaled back its foreign investment plans last year in response to tougher conditions, it will still invest abroad in renewable power.

It wants to increase its renewable power capacity to 3,000 megawatts in the next five years as part of plans under chief executive Daniel Benes, who took over from long-serving CEO Martin Roman in September. ($1 = 18.85 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet)