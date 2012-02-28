* Q4 net above expectations, helps it meet 2011 guidance

* Forecasts 1 pct profit growth in 2012, higher production

* Market had expected higher 2012 outlook, shares fall (Adds share reaction, company comment, details)

By Jason Hovet and Jana Mlcochova

PRAGUE, Feb 28 Czech electricity producer CEZ expects a slight rise in profit this year thanks to growing production and higher power prices, it said on Tuesday after a stronger-than-expected fourth quarter helped it meet 2011 earnings targets.

The guidance for 2012 net profit before minorities to rise 1 percent to 41 billion crowns ($2.20 billion) was lower than many analysts expected, prompting investors to book profit on a recent share rise.

CEZ shares fell 2 percent in response and underperformed a slight rise in the STOXX Europe 600 utilities index.

CEZ, central Europe's largest listed company with market capitalisation of $23.8 billion, has seen profit slide about a fifth from a record 2009 when it last booked forward sales of electricity at pre-economic crisis prices.

But with higher prices showing up now in pre-sold power contracts, analysts had expected 2012 guidance pointing to profit growth of several percent.

"The outlook for this year's results is, as usual, below market consensus as well as our prediction because the company is conservative with its forecasts," said Petr Bartek, an analyst at Ceska Sporitelna.

"The (quarterly) results look very good and are driven by high EBITDA."

Attributable fourth-quarter net profit doubled from the year before to 14.3 billion crowns, according to Reuters calculations, compared with the average estimate of 13.2 billion in a Reuters poll.

Higher sales and the revaluation of an option related to a stake in Hungarian group MOL were some drivers. Revenue for the majority state-owned company rose 9 percent to 59.2 billion crowns, also beating expectations.

CRISIS LINGERS

Full-year net profit reached 40.8 billion crowns, down 13 percent but above prior company guidance for 40.6 billion.

CEZ also forecast a 1 percent rise in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to 87.9 billion crowns in 2012.

European power producers have faced the pinch of weak economies after years of austerity in the face of the euro zone's debt crisis. The Czech economy became the first non-euro European Union member to fall into recession in the second half of 2011 and analysts forecast a flat economy this year.

"At the moment, when the (economic) crisis is raging around us, the fact that we are moderately growing - though it is nothing spectacular - I consider it good news," CEZ Chief Executive Daniel Benes told reporters.

Domestic production should rise to 67.3 terrawatt hours from 63.3 TWh, while foreign plants' output will be flat, CEZ said.

CEZ faced extended shutdowns at some of its nuclear power blocks in 2011, and with demand up for coal power it put off some maintenance costs that will show up in 2012 in the amount of hundreds of millions of crowns, it said.

The company, which hedges contracts, said it had pre-sold 47 percent of 2013 power sales and 18 percent for 2014. Sales chief Alan Svoboda said CEZ was being conservative in hedging.

It has received around 53.50 euros per megawatt hour on average for pre-sold 2013 electricity and around 54 euros for its 2014 capacity. The Cal '13 baseload hit a fresh four-month high of 52.05 euros on the Czech market on Monday.

CEZ shares were flat in the past year, outperforming an 18 percent drop in the STOXX Europe 600 utilities index. ($1 = 18.6610 Czech crowns) (Editing by Dan Lalor)