PRAGUE Aug 31 Czech electricity company CEZ
will decide by the end of the year on the sale of
some of the five coal-fired power plants it has put on offer to
meet regulatory demands, a spokesman said.
CEZ will receive intitial bids on Friday for the planned
divestment to appease EU regulators and end a long-running
dispute with a supplier over coal prices.
"We expect the first bids today, but the complete set of
bids in September or October," CEZ spokesman Ladislav Kriz said.
"We expect the final decision on the next step in the sales by
the end of 2012."
The majority state-owned group is offering for sale its
1,000 megawatt (Mw) Pocerady plant, one of its most profitable,
and the 800-megawatt Chvaletice station.
It will also look to sell its Tisova plant together with the
Melnik 3 station, and the hard coal-burning Detmarovice plant.
Both have installed capacity of around 800 Mw.
CEZ, central Europe's biggest listed company with a market
capitalisation of $18 billion, said last month it expected more
profit from selling the plants than continuing to operate them.
Kriz declined to say which plant had the most investor
interest, or who the bidders were outside of Czech energy groups
Czech Coal and EPH, which have already expressed interest in the
Pocerady and Chvaletice plants.
CEZ has failed to reach a price agreement on long-term coal
deliveries from 2013. Supplies from Czech Coal are the only
viable option for Pocerady and Chvaletice to maintain profitable
power generation.
Newspaper Hospodarske Noviny reported on Friday that coal
miner New World Resources (NWR) would bid
for Detmarovice. A spokesman for NWR's main owner, BXR Mining,
declined to comment.
The potential sale of the plants would free up capital for
investments in nuclear and renewable energy, CEZ has said. The
company is tendering to at least double capacity at its 2,000 Mw
Temelin nuclear power station in a deal worth up to $10 billion.
The plant divestments would also enable CEZ to end an
investigation by the European Commission into suspected
anti-competitive behaviour, CEZ said.
