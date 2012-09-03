PRAGUE, Sept 3 CEZ's Detmarovice
operation is the most popular of five coal-fired power plants
put up for sale by the Czech electricity group, attracting 12
bidders, a weekly magazine reported on Monday.
CEZ said on Friday it expected bids in September and October
and would decide by year-end which plants to sell under a
programme to meet EU regulatory demands and possibly end a long
dispute with a supplier over coal prices.
Magazine Tyden said hard coal-fired Detmarovice was the only
plant that can easily secure future fuel supplies, unlike
lignite-burning stations that face uncertainties due to
commercial disputes and state limits on future mining areas.
Czech investment groups EPH and Penta, and coal miner New
World Resources (NWR) were among bidders,
Tyden said. French group Veolia Environment unit Dalkia
and financial investors, including Morgan Stanley, are also
interested, its said.
A spokesman for CEZ, central Europe's largest listed
company, declined to comment on the report.
A Penta spokesman was not immediately available for comment.
On Friday, a spokesman for NWR's main owner, BXR Mining,
declined to comment on reports it was bidding. Dalkia also
declined to comment.
EPH spokesman Martin Manak declined to comment on
Detmarovice but said the company was monitoring the situation.
EPH has already bid for two of the other plants on offer.
The majority state-owned CEZ is also offering for sale its
1,000 megawatt (MW) Pocerady plant, one of its most profitable,
and the 800-megawatt Chvaletice station. Its Tisova plant
together with the Melnik 3 station is also on offer.
Energy groups Czech Coal and EPH have both said they are
bidding for Pocerady and Chvaletice.
Czech Coal, a closely-held owner of mines that supply
Pocerady and Chvaletice, have long been locked in price disputes
with CEZ, and has also filed competition complains against CEZ
with the European Commission.
A sale of Pocerady, dependent on Czech Coal lignite, could
help settle the disputes.
The plant divestments would also enable CEZ to end the
Commission's investigation into suspected anti-competitive
behaviour, CEZ said in July.
The potential sale of the plants would free up capital for
investments in nuclear and renewable energy, CEZ has said. The
company is tendering to at least double capacity at its 2,000 MW
Temelin nuclear power station in a deal worth over $10 billion.