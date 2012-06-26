PRAGUE, June 26 Czech electricity producer CEZ has agreed to end an investigation by the European Commission through a settlement, it said on Tuesday.

Under the settlement, CEZ agreed to sell one of its coal power plants with capacity of 800-1,000 megawatts.

CEZ is being investigated for potentially stifling competition in a probe that started with a raid on CEZ's offices in 2009. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka)