PRAGUE, March 29 Czech anti-corruption police closed an investigation into contracts between electricity company CEZ and a major supplier with no charges, a spokeswoman for the Prague state attorney said on Thursday.

CEZ, 70 percent state-owned, has been under the spotlight in the Czech Republic since its long-term Chief Executive Martin Roman abruptly stepped down last September.

He was accused by a Czech newspaper of having a conflict of interest due to alleged ownership links to power plant supplier Skoda Power. He denied the accusations.

The police started an investigation in November concerning procurement deals between Skoda and CEZ, the biggest listed central European company with a market value of $23.4 billion.

But it closed the case with no charges.

"The state attorney studied the police decision and accepted it," the office's spokeswoman Stepanka Zenklova said.

Roman has stayed on at CEZ as supervisory board chairman and was succeeded by long-time ally Daniel Benes as CEO.

CEZ has a huge influence in the country of 10.5 million people and has been nick-named by local media as CEZko, sounding identical in Czech to the country's informal name, Cesko.

It had turnover of 210 billion crowns ($11.3 billion) last year and net profit of 40.8 billion.

An internal probe, ordered by Finance Minister Miroslav Kalousek in October, found no irregularities in 39 deals between CEZ and Skoda worth 26.4 billion crown ($1.42 billion), which is not related to the Volkswagen unit Skoda Auto.

Daily Mlada fronta Dnes printed pictures of documents last year allegedly showing Roman was a beneficiary of a trust that, via offshore companies, owned Skoda Power when it did business with CEZ while he was in charge.

Skoda Power became part of South Korea's Doosan Group in 2009. ($1 = 18.5672 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Jan Lopatka and Mark Potter)