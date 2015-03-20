PRAGUE, March 20 Czech electricity company CEZ has financial resources for acquiring both Enel's stake in Slovak utility Slovenske Elektrarne and Vattenfall's German assets, its chief executive was quoted as saying on Friday.

"I almost think that managing these acquisitions and integrating them into the group would be a problem from the organisational point of view, financially we would probably have it," CEO Daniel Benes said in an interview with newspaper Hospodarske Noviny.

(Reporting by Petra Vodstrcilova; Writing by Jason Hovet, editing by William Hardy)