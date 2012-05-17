* CEZ says Dukovany reactor timeline unchanged

* Nuclear key to energy security

By Robert Muller

May 17 CEZ is committed to building a fifth nuclear reactor at Dukovany despite cost pressures that have clouded the Czech utility's expansion plans, Chief Executive Daniel Benes said on Thursday.

The company also plans to build two units at its other nuclear site at Temelin followed by as many as three more elsewhere in the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

Hurdles include an uncertain energy market in Europe and opposition to nuclear expansion from neighbouring Germany and Austria.

"We are working on the feasibility study. We have a schedule and we have the intention of getting this project done," Benes told lawmakers in a lower house committee.

"We assume ...the unit might be completed between 2032 and 2035."

He reiterated the Temelin expansion completion date remained at 2025.

CEZ and government officials say building more nuclear reactors including the one at Dukovany is needed to deliver stable electricity prices and safeguard the European Union nation's future energy security.

Last week, CEZ, central Europe's largest listed company, said it would launch a tender to select a potential strategic partner for the multi-billion dollar Temelin expansion project.

Benes said while a strategic partnership was an option, CEZ could potentially build the project on its own if needed.

"When the tender is finished, we would decide with our shareholders whether it makes sense to have a strategic minority partner. It may be that we will pick no one," he said.

Analysts have said CEZ could fund the project without a strategic partner or state guarantees on loans, but that it would take on too much risk without power purchase price guarantees, an option of support which government ministers have been open to.

Toshiba Corp unit Westinghouse, France's Areva and Russia's Atomstroyexport are due to submit bids for Temelin in July. (Reporting by Robert Muller; Writing by Michael Kahn; editing by Jason Neely)