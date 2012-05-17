* CEZ says Dukovany reactor timeline unchanged
* Nuclear key to energy security
By Robert Muller
May 17 CEZ is committed to building
a fifth nuclear reactor at Dukovany despite cost pressures that
have clouded the Czech utility's expansion plans, Chief
Executive Daniel Benes said on Thursday.
The company also plans to build two units at its other
nuclear site at Temelin followed by as many as three more
elsewhere in the Czech Republic and Slovakia.
Hurdles include an uncertain energy market in Europe and
opposition to nuclear expansion from neighbouring Germany and
Austria.
"We are working on the feasibility study. We have a schedule
and we have the intention of getting this project done," Benes
told lawmakers in a lower house committee.
"We assume ...the unit might be completed between 2032 and
2035."
He reiterated the Temelin expansion completion date remained
at 2025.
CEZ and government officials say building more nuclear
reactors including the one at Dukovany is needed to deliver
stable electricity prices and safeguard the European Union
nation's future energy security.
Last week, CEZ, central Europe's largest listed company,
said it would launch a tender to select a potential strategic
partner for the multi-billion dollar Temelin expansion project.
Benes said while a strategic partnership was an option, CEZ
could potentially build the project on its own if needed.
"When the tender is finished, we would decide with our
shareholders whether it makes sense to have a strategic minority
partner. It may be that we will pick no one," he said.
Analysts have said CEZ could fund the project without a
strategic partner or state guarantees on loans, but that it
would take on too much risk without power purchase price
guarantees, an option of support which government ministers have
been open to.
Toshiba Corp unit Westinghouse, France's Areva
and Russia's Atomstroyexport are due to submit bids
for Temelin in July.
(Reporting by Robert Muller; Writing by Michael Kahn; editing
by Jason Neely)