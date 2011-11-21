UPDATE 5-Oil slips as data points to fast-growing supply
* OPEC says its oil output up 336,000 bpd at 32.14 mln bpd in May
PRAGUE, Nov 21 Czech power group CEZ , central Europe's biggest utility, published on Monday its list of planned outages for December for production blocks greater than 100 MW capacity.
Below is a list of complete outages lasting one day or longer: Plant Block MW Dates Pocerady 6 200 3-5 Prunerov 2 21 210 17-18 Prunerov 2 25 210 3-4 Detmarovice 1 200 1-30 Detmarovice 2 200 14-18 Dukovany 4 498 1-16
(Reporting by Michael Kahn)
* OPEC says its oil output up 336,000 bpd at 32.14 mln bpd in May
YENAGOA, Nigeria, June 14 Striking self-assurance, a penchant for hyperbole and a working knowledge of Latin - these are the hallmarks of the latest group of militants to emerge in Nigeria's oil-rich Niger Delta.