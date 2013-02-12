PRAGUE Feb 12 Czech utility CEZ has begun offering brokerage services on Poland's power exchange, seeking to take advantage of growing interest in electricity trade in the region's biggest economy, CEZ and exchange officials said on Tuesday.

Central Europe's largest utility will provide trading and clearing transactions through its subsidiary CEZ Towarowy Dom Maklerski.

The Polish exchange, called POLPX, operates forward, day-ahead and intraday markets for electricity. It also offers day-ahead gas trade, which CEZ said it also plans to expand into.

DM Bos, Noble Securities, Trigon and IDM are also active on the exchanges, which brokerages have been able to join since Poland amended its energy law in 2010. (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by John Stonestreet)