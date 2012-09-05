PRAGUE, Sept 5 Czech utility CEZ Group
has appointed a new chief of its Polish operation to
lead the company's push to boost its wind power investments in
central Europe's biggest economy.
Kamil Cermak, currently ICT manager at CEZ, led the Polish
unit in 2005 and 2006 when he helped the utility to acquire the
Skawina and Elcho coal-fired power plants.
"The main objective of the CEZ Group in Poland is now
acquiring an interest in renewables, especially wind power
projects in the north of the country," the company said in a
statement.
Last year CEZ, central Europe's biggest utility, said that
it aimed to have 3,000 MW of renewable power capacity outside of
the Czech Republic by 2016.
That plan targeted Romania, where CEZ is building a 600 MW
wind farm, and neighbouring Poland, which offers plenty of
renewable potential in the north of the country.
(Reporting by Michael Kahn, Editing by David Goodman)