PRAGUE, Sept 5 Czech utility CEZ Group has appointed a new chief of its Polish operation to lead the company's push to boost its wind power investments in central Europe's biggest economy.

Kamil Cermak, currently ICT manager at CEZ, led the Polish unit in 2005 and 2006 when he helped the utility to acquire the Skawina and Elcho coal-fired power plants.

"The main objective of the CEZ Group in Poland is now acquiring an interest in renewables, especially wind power projects in the north of the country," the company said in a statement.

Last year CEZ, central Europe's biggest utility, said that it aimed to have 3,000 MW of renewable power capacity outside of the Czech Republic by 2016.

That plan targeted Romania, where CEZ is building a 600 MW wind farm, and neighbouring Poland, which offers plenty of renewable potential in the north of the country. (Reporting by Michael Kahn, Editing by David Goodman)