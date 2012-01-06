PRAGUE Jan 6 Czech utility CEZ may look to spin off its renewable power businesses into a qualified investors fund this year, but it may not include its foreign assets, a spokesman said on Friday.

The move to seek investor funds would allow the majority state-owned power group to back its expansion plans in the renewable sector, where it wants to lift its capacity to 3,000 megawatts at home and abroad by 2016.

Another option, which is still under discussion, is housing its renewable businesses in a new company.

"There is nothing definitive at the moment. (The fund) is the considered direction, but it is not entirely certain that we don't (found) a joint-stock company," CEZ spokesman Ladislav Kriz said.

Kriz said the fund would likely be made up of finished projects, but that the lineup of assets was not certain.

Newspaper Lidove Noviny reported plans for the fund on Friday and said CEZ has Czech renewable assets worth 17 billion crowns ($841.32 million).

CEZ has scaled back more traditional investments into foreign power markets. It plans to concentrate its renewable business abroad in countries like Poland, Romania and Germany.

It has half finished building Europe's largest onshore wind park in southeastern Romania, a 1.1 billion euros project. ($1 = 20.2063 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jan Korselt; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)