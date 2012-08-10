PRAGUE Aug 10 Czech electricity company CEZ
nearly doubled second-quarter net profit, easily
beating analyst expectations thanks to higher production and
lower one-off costs than a year ago.
Attributable net profit rose to 12.86 billion crowns
($630.90 million), the company said on Friday, well above the
average estimate in a Reuters poll of 7.90 billion and 91
percent higher than the same period a year ago.
CEZ, the largest listed company in central Europe, confirmed
its full-year outlook for net profit, including minorities of 41
billion crowns in 2012.
($1 = 20.3835 Czech crowns)
