PRAGUE Aug 10 Czech electricity company CEZ nearly doubled second-quarter net profit, easily beating analyst expectations thanks to higher production and lower one-off costs than a year ago.

Attributable net profit rose to 12.86 billion crowns ($630.90 million), the company said on Friday, well above the average estimate in a Reuters poll of 7.90 billion and 91 percent higher than the same period a year ago.

CEZ, the largest listed company in central Europe, confirmed its full-year outlook for net profit, including minorities of 41 billion crowns in 2012.

($1 = 20.3835 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by David Cowell)