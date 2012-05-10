PRAGUE May 10 Net profit at Czech electricity producer CEZ dropped to 14.82 billion crowns ($757.30 million)in the first quarter from 17.24 billion, a year ago hit by tariff decisions in Albania and one-off factors that raised the comparative basis last year, the company said on Thursday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected net profit of 15.18 billion.

Revenue at the biggest listed central European firm, with market capitalisation of $20 billion, rose to 60.8 billion crowns from 56.8 billion, beating expectations in a Reuters poll of 58.62 billion.

CEZ has been hurt by a longer-term decline in power prices as a result of the slow European economy. Power contracts for 2013 have dropped to an all-time low this week of 47.90 euros per megawatt hour. ($1 = 19.5696 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jan Lopatka)