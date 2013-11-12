PRAGUE Nov 12 Czech electricity producer CEZ
on Tuesday cut its full-year guidance for net profit
before adjusting for minority interests to 35 billion crowns
($1.74 billion) from 37.5 billion due to impairment charges on
some assets.
CEZ said it expected asset impairments of around 8 billion
crowns in the second half, including 4.8 billion booked already
in the third quarter.
Third-quarter net attributable profit fell to 3.82 billion
crowns from a restated 6.54 billion in the same period a year
ago.
($1 = 20.1409 Czech crowns)
(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Mark Potter)