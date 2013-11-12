PRAGUE Nov 12 Czech electricity producer CEZ on Tuesday cut its full-year guidance for net profit before adjusting for minority interests to 35 billion crowns ($1.74 billion) from 37.5 billion due to impairment charges on some assets.

CEZ said it expected asset impairments of around 8 billion crowns in the second half, including 4.8 billion booked already in the third quarter.

Third-quarter net attributable profit fell to 3.82 billion crowns from a restated 6.54 billion in the same period a year ago.

