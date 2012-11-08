PRAGUE Nov 8 Czech wholesale power prices,
which have hit all-time lows in recent weeks, are not likely to
rise any time soon, CEZ Sales and Trading Chief Alan
Svoboda told a news conference on Thursday.
The benchmark Czech Cal '13 contract has touched all-time
lows a number of times the past few weeks due to low spot prices
and a weak economy that has made future energy demand uncertain.
Svoboda was speaking after CEZ, central Europe's biggest
utility, released its third-quarter financial results. He also
said the average price for electricity CEZ has pre-sold for
2013 was 51.50 euros.
On Wednesday, Cal '13 baseload dipped to 46.50 euros per
megawatt hour on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe.
(Reporting by Jan Korselt, writing by Michael Kahn; Editing by
Jan Lopatka)