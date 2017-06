PRAGUE Aug 10 Czech electricity company CEZ has presold 2013 baseload power for an average slightly above 52 euros per megawatt hour, sales and trading chief Alan Svoboda said on Friday.

CEZ said earlier it had pre-sold 65 percent of its output for 2013. The pace of pre-sold contracts was slower than last year, when prices were higher and CEZ had sold 90 percent of its year-ahead power. (Reporting by Jan Korselt and Robert Mueller; Editing by Michael Kahn)