By Michael Kahn and Jan Korselt
PRAGUE Aug 21 CEZ has complained to
the European Commission over delays by Romania in paying green
energy subsidies that may cost the Czech utility up to 66
million euros ($89 million) a year.
Foreign-owned firms have ploughed billions of euros into
wind, solar, biomass and hydro power projects in the Balkan
nation, lured by the prospect of earning payouts for generating
a certain amount of renewable power.
In June, Romania's leftist government decided to hold off
paying some of the subsidies for several years and cut the issue
of so-called green certificates to avoid over-compensating
investors and curb price increases for industry and homes.
CEZ, which operates Europe's largest land-based wind farm in
Romania, said on Wednesday that retroactively changing the rules
conflicted with basic European Union principles.
Based on the current value of CEZ's green certificates, the
changes mean part of the utility's income from the scheme - up
to 1.7 billion Czech crowns annually, according to a Reuters
calculation - will be delayed until 2018 to 2020.
By then the value of the certificates could fall and Romania
could further adjust the overall support scheme.
"At this moment, it is impossible to quantify the possible
loss, because we have not lost one of the granted certificates,
but it was only postponed until the 2018-2020 period," CEZ said
in a statement.
"This step is in conflict with the basic law principles of
the European Union, in particular with the claim to freedom of
settlement of business entities and free movement of capital."
The European Commission said it was following the situation
in Romania and investigating similar complaints over the changes
from other companies involved in Romania's renewable sector.
"A number of complaints by current and future beneficiaries
are also being investigated," spokeswoman Marlene Holzner said
in a statement.
"The Commission will be producing its guidance on renewable
energy support schemes and on government interventions in the
energy sector more broadly, in the autumn," she added.
Elsewhere in the European Union, Germany, Britain and Spain
have also either cut, or plan to reduce, incentives for
renewable energy after years of strong government support.
The Romanian Wind Energy Association has criticised the
country's proposed changes that give renewable power producers
green certificates for each megawatt hour generated and obliges
suppliers to get more of the power they sell from renewable
energy.
Green energy investors gain once by selling certificates and
again when they sell their electricity. But under the law
approved in June, the government will postpone paying some of
the certificates until the end of 2017.
Until then, energy projects will only get one green
certificate instead of two, small hydro power plants one instead
of three and solar projects two instead of six.
