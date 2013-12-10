PRAGUE Dec 10 Czech authorities collected
documents on Tuesday from solar power plant operators, including
majority-state owned CEZ, as part of a probe into
potential criminal activity at the facilities, CEZ and a
prosecutor said.
High State Prosecutor Lenka Bradacova did not say which
companies were involved but a CEZ spokeswoman confirmed the
company had handed over documents to authorities investigating
solar power plants.
"I can only confirm we are overseeing a criminal
investigation involving photovoltaic plants, in which the police
took some steps today," Bradacova told Reuters.
The CEZ spokeswoman said central Europe's biggest utility
was cooperating fully with authorities.
"The police visited us this morning and asked for our
cooperation and files," CEZ spokeswoman Barbora Pulpanova said.
"We provided those and are prepared to give further cooperation
in the investigation."
"According to the information given to us, the police are
investigating suspicion of criminal activity at photovoltaic
power plants that could have caused damage to CEZ."
In November, the Energy Regulatory Authority said it had
handed to police findings from its own investigation that
unearthed what it called "widespread irregularities" at solar
facilities, including some owned by CEZ.
The probe centres mainly on the end of 2010 when solar farm
operators rushed to finish plants to get generous government
subsidies before the system was changed at the start of 2011.
The subsidies helped the Czech Republic become one of
Europe's biggest solar nations but have also ratcheted up
electricity prices for consumers and businesses, putting
pressure on lawmakers to reform the system.
