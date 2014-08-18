PRAGUE Aug 18 Czech electricity producer CEZ
cancelled a tender for its fixed telecommunication
network worth 1 billion crowns ($48.02 million) due to a lack of
interest among bidders, Czech magazine reported on Monday,
citing a spokesman.
The bidders lost interest because the conditions of the
tender were repeatedly changed until "it ceased to make sense
financially," weekly Respekt quoted an unnamed representative of
one of the operators participating in the tender as saying.
None of the operators in the tender, including the leaders
on the Czech market O2 Czech Republic and T-Mobile
Czech Republic, submitted a bid.
(1 US dollar = 20.8240 Czech crown)
(Reporting by Robert Muller)