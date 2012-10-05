PARIS Oct 5 French nuclear company Areva
will appeal against Czech power group CEZ's decision
to disqualify its bid from a multibillion-dollar tender to
expand the Temelin nuclear power plant, the group said on
Friday.
"Areva will file an objection against this
decision according to the rules stipulated in the tender
conditions," a spokeswoman for the company said, adding the
French state-owned company believed its bid was the most
competitive one.
"Areva firmly believes we have met all the tender
criteria and we look forward to addressing the issues raised by
CEZ," she said.
CEZ, central Europe's largest company by market value and
its biggest utility, aims to build two new units at the 2,000
megawatt plant in Temelin, a village near the Austrian border.
The tender is worth about $10 billion.
