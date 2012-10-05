PARIS Oct 5 French nuclear company Areva will appeal against Czech power group CEZ's decision to disqualify its bid from a multibillion-dollar tender to expand the Temelin nuclear power plant, the group said on Friday.

"Areva will file an objection against this decision according to the rules stipulated in the tender conditions," a spokeswoman for the company said, adding the French state-owned company believed its bid was the most competitive one.

"Areva firmly believes we have met all the tender criteria and we look forward to addressing the issues raised by CEZ," she said.

CEZ, central Europe's largest company by market value and its biggest utility, aims to build two new units at the 2,000 megawatt plant in Temelin, a village near the Austrian border. The tender is worth about $10 billion. (Reporting by Michel Rose)