PRAGUE, July 26 The chief of the Czech
antimonopoly office (UOHS), Petr Rafaj, has rejected an appeal
by France's Areva against its exclusion from a tender
to enlarge the Temelin nuclear power plant, a spokesman said on
Friday.
The exclusion left Westinghouse, Toshiba's U.S.
unit, and a consortium led by Russia's Atomstroyexport in the
multi-billion dollar tender run by power group CEZ
Rafaj's decision confirmed the bureau's earlier resolution
in which it backed CEZ, which excluded the French firm on the
grounds that it did not meet the tendering conditions.