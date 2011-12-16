PRAGUE Dec 16 Czech Prime Minister Petr Necas does not rule out some form of state support for CEZ's multi-billion dollar expansion of its Temelin nuclear power plant, newspaper Mlada Fronta Dnes reported on Friday.

CEZ, central Europe's largest listed company, is holding talks with the government over possible state guarantees for the construction of two nuclear reactors at the 2,000 megawatt Temelin plant near the Austrian border, he was quoted saying, though he also said it was too soon to say what support the expansion could get.

The company's director for nuclear power plant construction, Petr Zavodsky, told Reuters earlier this month the majority state-owned power utility may seek to secure guaranteed rates for power production to fund the expansion of Temelin.

"At a time when the whole European Union finds itself in uncertainty regarding its future, it is likely that for any big infrastructure projects, from airports to highways to power plants, bigger state activity will be needed," Necas was quoted saying in the paper.

"Currently the tender for the supplier of the Temelin expansion is going on, so we are concentrating on that so that we pick well."

Bidders for Temelin include Toshiba Corp unit Westinghouse, France's Areva and an alliance of Russia's Atomstroyexport and Czech company Skoda JS.

The government plans to choose the winning bid in 2013. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by David Holmes)