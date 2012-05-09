* Biggest-ever procurement deal

* CEZ says more than 10 potential partners identified

* Czechs push ahead with nuclear power while others pull back

* Contractors to submit bids in July (Adds quotes, details)

PRAGUE, May 9 Czech power group CEZ said on Wednesday it had decided to launch a tender to select a potential strategic partner for an expansion of its Temelin nuclear plant.

The 70-percent state owned power producer CEZ, the biggest listed central European company, has opened a multi-billion dollar tender to build two new units at Temelin, the biggest-ever procurement deal in the country.

CEZ had previously indicated it may look for a financial partner as well as some form of government guarantees for the new plant.

The company said the partnership would probably be formed after a contract with a supplier is signed, which is expected to happen in 2013.

"The initial market analyses show that it is possible to invite more than 10 energy companies, most of which are based in Europe, which either have already shown interest or may become interested in negotiations about such partnership," CEZ said in a statement.

In contrast to countries such as neighbouring Germany that are pulling out of nuclear energy in light of the disaster at Japan's Fukushima a year ago, the Czech Republic aims to enlarge the existing Temelin site in the south of the country.

But doubts have been hanging over the financial viability of the plan due to an uncertain energy market in Europe.

Industry and Trade Minister Martin Kuba has told Reuters the government was willing to discuss setting minimum purchase prices for power from the new units, estimated to cost more than $10 billion.

"CEZ is prepared to fund the project using its own resources and available debt capacities; however, there are many other interesting investment opportunities, which the CEZ Group might reach if a strategic partner joins the consortium," CEZ Chief Executive Officer Daniel Benes said was quoted as saying in the statement.

The statement added the tender for a supplier was progressing according to schedule and the result of that tender will influence the decisions on the form of the potential strategic partnership, CEZ said.

"Therefore, the process of the selection of a strategic partner will not finish until the winner of the Temelín public contract tender is known."

Three qualified bidders - Toshiba Corp unit Westinghouse, France's Areva and Russia's Atomstroyexport - are due to submit their bids in July. (Reporting by Jan Korselt; writing by Jana Mlcochova; editing by Keiron Henderson)