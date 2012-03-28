* CEZ could finance Temelin plant expansion itself

* Guarantees would reduce risk, but not essential

* CFO doesn't rule out partnering on project

* Builder for multi-billion dollar project seen in 2013 (Adds more quotes, details)

By Jason Hovet and Jan Korselt

PRAGUE, March 28 A multi-billion dollar project to enlarge CEZ's Temelin nuclear power plant does not depend on state guarantees, the Czech company's Chief Financial Officer said on Wednesday amid doubts over whether such support would be forthcoming.

CEZ, 70 percent state-owned, has had talks with the government over potential support. So far some key ministers have publicly rejected the idea of backing loans, although they are willing to discuss guarantees on future electricity rates.

Nuclear expansion is a key element in the state's push for more energy security.

But some analysts say investing into Temelin's enlargement without state help and at a time when electricity and emission allowance prices are depressed is a risky venture.

CFO Martin Novak said he wanted to conclude talks on guarantees by the end of 2013, when CEZ is due to pick a builder for the expansion that is estimated to cost around $10 billion.

"We are seeking all levels of support, but... if you calculate our cash flow going forward and estimate the price of the construction, we would be able to finance it from our own resources," Novak said on the sidelines of a conference.

"They (guarantees) are not dealbreakers."

Three qualified bidders - Toshiba Corp unit Westinghouse, France's Areva and Russia's Atomstroyexport - are due to submit their proposals for two new blocks with capacity of more than 1,000 megawatts each in July.

CEZ, central Europe's largest listed company, wants to pick a builder by the end of next year. The enlargement will more than double Temelin's capacity when the new blocks go online around 2025 like planned.

RIGHT PRICE

Novak said it was too early to say which price levels electricity contracts or emissions permits would need to reach to make the project viable.

CEZ has so far explained to the government some of the schemes that other countries have taken with state support, including the price guarantee structure used in Britain.

"We are looking at potential ways of... reducing risk of construction. We are looking at many models that are being used abroad, the British model for example," Novak said.

Finance Minister Miroslav Kalousek was cited as saying in daily Hospodarske Noviny on Wednesday that loan guarantees were out of the question for him.

"I am ruling out any kind of state guarantee for bank loans for Temelin. As long as I am finance minister, it won't be considered," he told the paper, adding that he was willing to talk about guaranteed prices.

The price of EU emissions permits have lost over half their value in the past year, raising doubt over Europe's carbon scheme and weakening the position of emissions-free nuclear power as a result.

Long-term power prices, meanwhile, have also fallen, on concerns over future energy demand in a weak European economy.

Hopes for a widespread revival of nuclear energy were knocked back last year when a tsunami damaged the Fukushima plant in Japan and resulted in a pullback from nuclear power led by Germany, the Czechs' neighbour.

CEZ is also exploring other support, including finding a strategic or financial partner, which Novak did not rule out.

J&T Banka analyst Michal Snobr said CEZ can generate enough future cash to fund the enlargement.

"They really do not need state guarantees for loans or a financial partner," he said.

"But I am convinced that if CEZ does not get the guarantee for the purchase price from the state for the whole life time of the two blocks, they would be undertaking absolutely disproportionate risk and I think it would actually never happen," he added. (Editing by Andrew Callus)