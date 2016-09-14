PRAGUE, Sept 14 Czech power utility CEZ
is aiming to re-start production at the second unit of
its Temelin nuclear power plant by the start of October after
halting it last week, the company said on Wednesday.
CEZ expects to reconnect the unit to the grid at the turn of
September and October, a spokesman said in a statement.
The company took the unit offline a week ago to check the
sealing on the turbine's shaft bearing, stopping output just a
day after re-launching it following a 95-day fuel exchange
outage.
There is also an outage at the plant's other unit at the
moment.
(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Mark Potter)