PRAGUE, March 28 State guarantees for the
enlargement of CEZ's Temelin nuclear power plant are
not "dealbreakers" that could kill the project, CEZ Chief
Financial Officer Martin Novak said on Wednesday.
CEZ, 70 percent state-owned, has had talks with the
government over potential support and Novak said it would make
sense to conclude talks on guarantees such as on loans or future
electricity rates by the end of 2013, when CEZ is due to pick a
builder for the multi-billion dollar expansion.
"We are in the tender by ourselves. We are seeking all
levels of support, but... if you calculate our cash flow going
forward and estimate the price of the construction, we would be
able to finance it from our own resources," Novak told reporters
on the sidelines of a conference.
"They (guarantees) are not dealbreakers."
(Reporting by Jason Hovet)