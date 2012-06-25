China's $10 billion strategic project in Myanmar sparks local ire
* Myanmar deep water port key to China's "Belt and Road" plans
PRAGUE, June 25 Czech electricity producer CEZ has restarted the 1,000-megawatt Unit 2 at its Temelin nuclear power plant on Sunday following a refuelling outage, the company said on Monday.
It said the reactor was now running at one third of capacity and was expected to be reconnected to the power grid in the second half of the week following various tests. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka)
* Myanmar deep water port key to China's "Belt and Road" plans
NEW DELHI, June 9 Vikas Patharkar borrowed $700,000 in 2014 to set up a factory to make electric transformers on the outskirts of Mumbai, buoyed by the promise of massive government spending and hopes of a strong economic rebound.