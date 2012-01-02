(Adds output data)

PRAGUE Jan 2 Czech utility CEZ on Monday set dates in May and July for planned shutdowns of its two reactors at the Temelin nuclear power plant in 2012 for refueling.

The utility said the two outages - starting in the first half of May for unit 2 and the end of July for unit 1 - would total 101 days for the reactors, which each have a capacity of 1,013 megawatts.

Temelin produced a record 13.91 terrawatt-hours of electricity in 2011, short of a planned 14.8 TWh due to a delay in a refueling outage.

CEZ said it planned to produce more than 15 TWh in 2012.