PRAGUE Oct 10 The Russian bidder for the
contract to enlarge Czech CEZ's Temelin nuclear
power plant on Wednesday ruled out linking its bid with French
company Areva, which was disqualified from the tender
last week.
Media had reported that Rosatom, helping to lead a
Russian-Czech consortium, could partner Areva in the tender that
will at least double the 2,000 MW plant's size and is estimated
to be worth more than $10 billion.
CEZ announced it had thrown out the French group's bid on
Friday for not meeting "crucial requirements". The Czech utility
declined to detail reasons for the disqualification.
Areva's exit leaves Toshiba's U.S. unit
Westinghouse and Russia's Atomstroyexport, a Rosatom unit, as
the only bidders, pending an appeal by the French group.
"It is not even legally possible, because the conditions of
the tender do not allow cooperation with the individual
bidders," said Kirill Komarov, deputy director general of
Rosatom, told reporters.
Komarov said Atomstroyexport could possibly use Areva as a
subcontractor later, but he added that option would be "highly
hypothetical", as the suppliers list is a part of the bid,
making changes difficult.
The Czech nuclear energy push has run into opposition from
neighbouring Austria and Germany, but is the cornerstone of a
government drive to secure its energy future.
Russia is already a major oil, gas and nuclear fuel supplier
for the ex-Soviet nation of 10.5 million, giving CEZ a stark
choice between east and west in the tender. A winner should be
picked by the end of next year.
Temelin, the biggest energy source in a country where
nuclear power meets a third of annual electricity needs,
consists of two Russian-type units that were refurbished with
Westinghouse technology before first going into operation in
2000 and 2003.
The units are run with Russian fuel after switching from
U.S. fuel.
(Reporting by Jan Korselt, editing by William Hardy)