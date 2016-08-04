Aug 4 CF Industries Holdings Inc plans to
run its expanded U.S. nitrogen fertilizer plants at full
throttle, its chief executive officer said on Thursday, and
expects its domestic rivals to do the same, despite global
oversupply that has hurt prices and profits.
Illinois-based CF Industries' second-quarter profit fell 87
percent, more than expected, and the company warned after
markets closed on Wednesday that prices would remain weak into
next year.
Its shares slid 13 percent to $21.26 on Thursday.
The world's third-biggest nitrogen fertilizer producer is
finishing expansions of ammonia and urea plants in Louisiana and
Iowa this year, giving it capacity of 18.9 million tonnes by
2017.
"North American producers are among the lowest cost
globally, so anyone that's got assets that are producing in
North America are going to run those plants full out," CEO Tony
Will told analysts.
Its new plants will also run at full capacity, he said.
Although the world has too much nitrogen capacity,
higher-cost producers in China are already curtailing
production, and North American buyers are expected to import
nearly one-third of the continent's nitrogen requirements next
year, Will said.
Cheap natural gas, a key ingredient in nitrogen fertilizer
production, gives North American producers a cost advantage over
other regions.
CF Industries and Dutch rival OCI NV ended an
agreement in May for CF to buy some North American and European
plants for $6 billion, following the U.S. Treasury's steps to
curb tax-avoiding inversion deals.
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba)