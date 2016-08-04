Aug 4 CF Industries Holdings Inc plans to run its expanded U.S. nitrogen fertilizer plants at full throttle, its chief executive officer said on Thursday, and expects its domestic rivals to do the same, despite global oversupply that has hurt prices and profits.

Illinois-based CF Industries' second-quarter profit fell 87 percent, more than expected, and the company warned after markets closed on Wednesday that prices would remain weak into next year.

Its shares slid 13 percent to $21.26 on Thursday.

The world's third-biggest nitrogen fertilizer producer is finishing expansions of ammonia and urea plants in Louisiana and Iowa this year, giving it capacity of 18.9 million tonnes by 2017.

"North American producers are among the lowest cost globally, so anyone that's got assets that are producing in North America are going to run those plants full out," CEO Tony Will told analysts.

Its new plants will also run at full capacity, he said.

Although the world has too much nitrogen capacity, higher-cost producers in China are already curtailing production, and North American buyers are expected to import nearly one-third of the continent's nitrogen requirements next year, Will said.

Cheap natural gas, a key ingredient in nitrogen fertilizer production, gives North American producers a cost advantage over other regions.

CF Industries and Dutch rival OCI NV ended an agreement in May for CF to buy some North American and European plants for $6 billion, following the U.S. Treasury's steps to curb tax-avoiding inversion deals. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba)