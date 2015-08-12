Aug 12 U.S.-based agribusiness CHS said it will invest $2.8 billion in a unit of U.S. fertilizer producer CF Industries Holdings Inc.

CHS will have the right to buy as much as 1.7 million tons of urea and ammonium nitrate and urea at market prices annually, the companies said on Wednesday. (Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)