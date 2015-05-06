(Adds details on plant expansions, expectations)
May 6 U.S. fertilizer producer CF Industries
reported lower first-quarter profit on Wednesday, with
the drop reflecting a one-time gain a year ago from the sale of
its phosphate business.
The world's second-largest maker of nitrogen fertilizer said
it was on track to starting up a new urea plant at
Donaldsonville, Louisiana in the third quarter. Other parts of
its $4.2 billion capacity expansion in that state and at Port
Neal, Iowa are scheduled to come online in the fourth quarter
and next year.
Net earnings fell to $231 million or $4.79 per share from
$708.5 million or $12.90 per share a year earlier. Net sales
dipped 16 percent to $954 million, reflecting the sale of its
phosphate business to Mosaic Co. Nitrogen sales eased 3
percent.
Analysts had on average expected CF to earn $4.61 a share on
sales of $978 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Cold, wet weather delayed demand for nitrogen fertilizer
during the period, Chief Executive Tony Will said in a
statement.
Rival nitrogen producer Agrium Inc reported a
smaller than expected profit on Tuesday, due in part to a late
start to the U.S. spring farming season.
U.S. plantings of corn, a crop that uses much fertilizer,
are expected to reach 89 million acres, according to CF, down
slightly from last year's 90.6 million.
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by
Christian Plumb and Chris Reese)