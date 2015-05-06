(Adds details on plant expansions, expectations)

May 6 U.S. fertilizer producer CF Industries reported lower first-quarter profit on Wednesday, with the drop reflecting a one-time gain a year ago from the sale of its phosphate business.

The world's second-largest maker of nitrogen fertilizer said it was on track to starting up a new urea plant at Donaldsonville, Louisiana in the third quarter. Other parts of its $4.2 billion capacity expansion in that state and at Port Neal, Iowa are scheduled to come online in the fourth quarter and next year.

Net earnings fell to $231 million or $4.79 per share from $708.5 million or $12.90 per share a year earlier. Net sales dipped 16 percent to $954 million, reflecting the sale of its phosphate business to Mosaic Co. Nitrogen sales eased 3 percent.

Analysts had on average expected CF to earn $4.61 a share on sales of $978 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Cold, wet weather delayed demand for nitrogen fertilizer during the period, Chief Executive Tony Will said in a statement.

Rival nitrogen producer Agrium Inc reported a smaller than expected profit on Tuesday, due in part to a late start to the U.S. spring farming season.

U.S. plantings of corn, a crop that uses much fertilizer, are expected to reach 89 million acres, according to CF, down slightly from last year's 90.6 million. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Christian Plumb and Chris Reese)