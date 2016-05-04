May 4 U.S. nitrogen fertilizer producer CF Industries Holdings Inc's quarterly profit slumped 89 percent due to lower selling prices and higher operating expenses.

Net earnings attributable to common stockholders fell to $26 million, or 11 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $231 million, or 96 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 40 cents per share.

The company's net sales increased 5 percent to $1 billion. (Reporting by Rod Nickel and Vishaka George; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)