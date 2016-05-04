(Adds details)

May 4 U.S. nitrogen fertilizer producer CF Industries Holdings Inc's quarterly profit slumped 89 percent due to lower selling prices and higher operating expenses.

The company, however, raised its 2016 capital expenditure forecast to $1.8 billion-$2.0 billion from $1.8 billion.

Fertilizer makers have been hit by a fall in average realized prices amid an oversupply in the global market.

"Selling prices were negatively impacted by greater nitrogen supply driven by global capacity additions, coupled with lower manufacturing and ocean freight costs, and softer global ammonia demand from industrial users..." CF Industries said.

The average selling price for ammonia fertilizer fell 33.2 percent to $362 per ton in the first quarter ended March 31.

The price for urea ammonium nitrate declined 21 percent to $213 per ton.

The net income attributable to common stockholders fell to $26 million, or 11 cents per share, from $231 million, or 96 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, CF Industries earned 40 cents per share.

Net sales increased 5 percent to $1 billion. (Reporting by Rod Nickel and Vishaka George; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Kirti Pandey)