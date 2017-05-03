(Adds details, shares)
May 3 U.S. nitrogen fertilizer producer CF
Industries Holdings Inc reported a better-than-expected
adjusted profit on Wednesday, as higher production offset lower
fertilizer prices.
The Deerfield, Illinois-based company's shares rose about 4
percent to $26.50 in after-hours trading on the New York Stock
Exchange.
"Strong early season demand for ammonia and urea ammonium
nitrate (UAN) in the Southern Plains and lower Midwest," led to
higher sales volumes in the first quarter ended March 31, the
company said.
Total sales volume by product tons of ammonia rose to
920,000 in the quarter from 737,000, while that of urea
increased to 958,000 from 919,000.
Fertilizer prices have faced pressure from weakening U.S.
farmer incomes. The average selling price for ammonia fell about
18 percent to $307 per ton, while urea's decreased to $248 per
ton from $256 a year earlier.
Net loss attributable to shareholders was $23 million, or 10
cents per share, compared with a profit of $26 million, or 11
cents per share, in the year-earlier period.
Excluding items, CF earned 5 cents per share, beating the
average analyst estimate of 2 cents, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net sales rose marginally to $1.04 billion from $1 billion.
(Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru and Rod Nickel in
Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Martina D'Couto)