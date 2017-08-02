Fertilizer maker CF Industries posts 93.6 pct fall in Q2 profit

Aug 2 (Reuters) - U.S. nitrogen fertilizer producer CF Industries Holdings Inc reported a 93.6 percent fall in quarterly profit on Wednesday, hurt by weak fertilizer prices and derivative losses.

Net earnings fell to $3 million, or 1 cent per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $47 million, or 20 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales fell marginally to $1.12 billion.

The company recorded an unrealized net mark-to-market loss on natural gas derivatives of $18 million in the quarter. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)