By Soyoung Kim and Kanika Sikka
Oct 16 CF Industries Holdings Inc ended
merger talks with Norway's Yara International ASA after
the companies failed to agree on terms of a deal that would have
created a global fertilizer concern with an enterprise value
approaching $30 billion.
Chicago-based CF and Yara said last month they were in
early-stage talks about a "merger of equals" that would
challenge the world's largest fertilizer producer, Canada's
Potash Corp of Saskatchewan, in an oversupplied and
fragmented market.
But the discussions ended after CF concluded that a proposed
all-stock merger, which would have given the two companies a
roughly 50-50 ownership, did not adequately reflect the value of
the U.S. company's significant near-term capacity expansions,
said a person familiar with the matter.
Despite having identified "significant" operating and
financial synergies, CF has determined that any deal would
require a share-for-share exchange ratio that exceeds the levels
discussed when the two companies first started negotiations and
would have to give it a meaningfully higher ownership than 50
percent, the person said.
The talks, which lasted several weeks among top executives
from both companies in the United States and Europe, were
exclusively focused on the concept of a merger of equals while a
takeover of one company by another was never considered, the
person added, asking not to be named because the matter is not
public.
CF, which announced the termination of discussions late on
Thursday, did not disclose the reasons and declined to
elaborate. Yara could not be immediately reached for comment.
The companies had not revealed any terms of a potential
merger. The proposed deal would have seen CF Chief Executive
Tony Will lead the combined company as chief executive with
Yara's chairman of the board, Leif Teksum, to serve as chairman,
the person familiar with the matter said.
The companies also worried that Norwegian government
requirements would impair a merged company's ability to execute
its business plan and deliver value for shareholders, the person
added.
The Norwegian government, which owns a 36.2 percent stake in
Yara, said in June it would not cut its stake below 34 percent
and any change in that stance would likely require approval in
parliament, which could be an uphill battle as the government
rules in a minority and relies on opposition parties to push
through its agenda.
A successful deal would have given Yara, the world's biggest
nitrate fertilizer maker, major production units in the United
States, where costs are lower due to cheap gas. CF would have
gained a global footprint through Yara's presence in 150
countries with production assets and a well established
distribution network.
Yara last week fired Chief Executive Joergen Ole Haslestad
saying he was unsuitable to lead the merger talks.
Shares of CF, which closed at $253.85 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Thursday, fell about 4 percent in after market
trading following the announcement, giving it a market
capitalization of $12.12 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
Yara shares ended Thursday trading at NOK 293.50 for a
market capitalization of $12.40 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
The two companies fought a bitter battle in 2010 over
control of U.S. rival Terra Industries, won by CF with a $4.7
billion offer. That deal also put Yara and CF into a 50/50 joint
venture operating the GrowHow production units in Britain.
Global fertilizer margins have been under pressure, mainly
due to Chinese overproduction, and the International Fertilizer
Industry Association expects global production growth to well
outpace demand at least through 2018.
Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs advised CF on the merger
talks, while Yara was advised by Citi and Norwegian brokerage
ABG Sundal Collier.
(Reporting by Soyoung Kim in Seoul and Kanika Sikka in
Bangalore; editing by Alan Crosby and G Crosse)